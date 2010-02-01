"... ultimately, it comes down to... the fact that he seems to have, it seems to me, some malevolence toward this country, which is unabated."

Oh... there are many reasons to call for the impeachment of Barack Hussein Obama and there is more than just cause to call for his impeachment.

The site mainly continues in this vein. Reasons to impeach Obama? There are so many reasons! Oh, the reasons we have. We could give you so many reasons that you'd be bored to tears.

They get a bit more specific, but not much:

Are you terrified at Barack Obama’s campaign to change our country into a third-world nation?



Are you willing to sit back and watch Obama bulldoze our great nation?



Are you willing to let him construct a totalitarian regime... fascism, socialism, Obamaism... take your pick?