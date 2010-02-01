Republicans take great offense whenever anybody accuses them of favoring George W. Bush's policies or being the "Party of No." But it's hard to avoid that conclusion when they say things like this:

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said on "Late Edition" that as long as the legislation creates jobs, "we're willing to take a look at it." But he and other Republicans suggested that Democrats could improve economic recovery by dropping their healthcare overhaul and extending the tax cuts enacted under President George W. Bush, which expire at the end of the year.



"The best thing that we could do with respect to jobs is put that massive healthcare expansion on the shelf," Sen. John Thune (R-S.C.) said on CBS' "Face the Nation." He added that lawmakers also should "make it clear to small businesses that we're not going to raise their taxes in the middle of a recession," a reference to the expiring Bush tax cuts.

The Republican prescription for creating more jobs is... to restore the policies we had under George W. Bush. Kill health care reform and make the Bush tax cuts permanent.