But sanity has, tentatively, provisionally prevailed. After spending much of yesterday talking to folks on capitol hill, it's clear there is increasingly consensus on a path forward. ... The House has to come up with a list of changes to the Senate bill that will get them to 218 votes (and will also pass muster with the procedural constraints of "reconciliation". ... They then send those changes to the Senate leadership, which can pass them through reconciliation, a process that requires a simple majority. Once that process has moved forward or (better!) is completed, the House can then pass in quick succession the Senate bill, and the amended fix.

I still think ti would have been better to push ahead with reform immediately after the Massachusetts election, riding the momentum of the House-Senate negotiations that were just coming to a close. But once a day or two passed, that momentum was gone anyway. And now that the original momentum is gone, the smart play may very well be to take some time, build up political support, and attempt to reframe the debate before pushing legislation one last time.

But only to a point. The more time members of Congress spend away from health care, the less enthusiastic they will be about taking it up again. It's one thing to see a grueling debate through to the end when you're in the middle of it. It's quite another to restart that debate once it's stopped.

So there are basically two competing forces here. More time means more opportunities to craft a deal and build up political support. But it also means more time for Congress to lose interest. Even if waiting helps reform's prospects right now, that may not be true for long.

P.S. This weekend, at the annual "Health Action" conference sponsored by FamiliesUSA, I had a chance to talk about the timing issue, among others, on a panel with FamiliesUSA President Ron Pollack, Health Affairs editor Susan Denzer, and my friend Ezra Klein. Click here for the video.

Update: I should clarify something that I assumed would be implicit in the above. The only way to make sure a temporary pause in the health care debate doesn't become a permanent one is for advocates to apply pressure. Phone calls and e-mails to members of Congress, rallies, and the like are absolutely essential. The message can be encouraging or threatening; I'm rather fond of Ezra's suggestion that people tell their representatives they won't vote for them if health care reform dies. But one way or another, the advocates for reform have to let Congress know they care about it.