When it comes to infrastructure, President Obama faces a tricky balancing act. On one side he needs to invest in the kind of infrastructure that the nation needs to remain competitive and put us on the path to a low-carbon future. On the other he has to operate in a constrained fiscal environment with programs that are in fundamental need of reform.

With that as a backdrop the president’s proposed 2011 budget is an interesting collection of investments and reforms.

In the former, there is a proposal to create a $4 billion National Infrastructure Innovation and Finance Fund which appears to be this year’s iteration of the National Infrastructure Bank idea. The fund would support projects of regional or national significance based on merit. While we have written extensively about the need for such a reformed process, the narrow focus on transportation-only projects is somewhat disappointing.

Other areas of infrastructure investment are worth noting including a bump in loans and grants to connect rural communities with broadband infrastructure, an additional $3.3 billion for the Clean Water and Drinking Water State Revolving Funds, and an additional $1 billion to fund competitive high speed rail projects.