From its opening pages, the Obama administration’s FY2011 budget request adopts a stance that pervades this blog. Declares the document: “We need to recognize that competitive, high-performing regional economies are essential to a strong national economy.” (See page 20 of the federal budget.)

In line with this recognition, the new budget unveils not one, but several proposals to support regional industry or innovation “clusters” through multiple federal departments. Clusters, as we have noted previously, are a fundamental fact of national economies, and a critical enhancer of regional economic performance. However, as we have also noted, the U.S. lags other nations in providing support to these “bottom-up,” region-based systems of business development, innovation, and talent matching. And so the 2011 budget seeks to change that by applying cluster approaches across multiple segments of the federal delivery system--rather than anchoring it in a single agency.

Along these lines, the administration’s new approach marks a welcome advance over last year’s initial budget request. Last year, the administration seemed to regard “clusters” as a discrete single program to be implemented by only the Economic Development Administration (EDA)--and so took its lumps en route to obtaining only a small portion of its request. This year’s budget, by contrast, treats regional industry networks as more of an operating paradigm for multiple activities, and as more a means to the important end of linking and aligning multiple federal interventions to maximize their impact in support of regional prosperity. (See page 22 of the federal budget.)

And so at least four agencies are this year engaged in a new, more pervasive embrace of cluster policy in the 2011 budget: