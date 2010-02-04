Here's Republican Paul Ryan, touting his alternate health care/budget plan that's being touted as proof of Republican intellectual seriousness:

The Roadmap [Ryan's plan] preserves the current program for those 55 and older. ... Contrast this plan with the Democrats’ health-care bills. Their legislation relies on cuts to Medicare for current retirees — and uses the proceeds to pay for a new entitlement instead of making the program solvent. These Medicare reductions would significantly affect the delivery of services to beneficiaries.

And here he is later in the same interview:

Those who would rather kick the can down the road are consigning the next generation of Americans to not only a broken social safety net, an inferior standard of living, and bankruptcy — but a future in which America’s best days are behind it.