THE KNAVE

Marry! But here’s a lady of good interest, whose toe-nails are the very green of the common hump, where grass doth grow and where country lovers do foot. Whither shall I blow, maid? For I am but a traveling tumbleweed, and may well be carried by any wind, e’en south.

BONNIE

I mean only the wind in thine own maw in this case; blow, then, serve your turn and cool my hot temper.

THE KNAVE

Sayst thou that I must blow upon thy foot, painted lady?

BONNIE

I ask this deed of you thrice now; and that which a damsel craves constantly is the service of a tongue most moved in capability. Look to my foot; I cannot reach that far. Blow, wind!

THE KNAVE

I fear thy charms. Will not thy consort mind

If I bestow his lady fair my wind?