The German director Uli Edel’s recent film, The Baader Meinhof Complex, portrays the violent history of West Germany’s radical left as a saga of passionate personalities whose moral idealism brought them to an expected but tragic end. From the late 1960s to the mid-1970s, the charismatic leaders of the so-called “Red Army Faction” (RAF), including Ulrike Meinhof and Andreas Baader, were involved in demonstrations, bombings, kidnappings, and even hijackings, all in the name of progressive resistance. They imagined themselves at war, bent on exposing and bringing down what was, in their eyes, the enduring legacy of fascism in the postwar Bundesrepublik. About this violent history the film tries very hard to be fair. Perhaps a bit too hard. Events unfold chiefly from the point of view of the young protagonists. The effect, intentional or otherwise, is to cast the RAF in the softening light of anguished heroism. The leading actors are so credible that, perhaps inevitably, it is their human complexity alone that seizes one’s attention, right up to the moment when Meinhof and Baader, imprisoned and awaiting trial, commit suicide. What is largely absent from the film is a sense for the moral derangement—the absolute loss of perspective—that consumed the leadership of Germany’s radical left in those years.

To comprehend this history in its proper dimensions, one could hardly hope for a better guide than Hans Kundnani, an independent journalist based in London whose excellent book reconstructs the political agonies of the German Left from the sixties to the present day. Unlike Edel’s film (which was inspired by Stefan Aust’s recent book of the same title), Kundnani does not indulge in dramaturgy, nor does he omit the worst parts. The detail is extraordinary, the tempo deliberate, the moral analysis unsparing. Kundnani wants us to see the idealism of the Achtundsechziger, the ‘68ers,' but also their depravity.

Ultimately, however, he tells a tale of political maturation. To be sure, this was the generation that saw the bombing of a department store as a symbolic defeat for capitalism. But it is also the generation of Joschka Fischer, a student radical in the late 60s, the Green Party’s representative to the Bundestag from 1983-85, Minister of the Environment for Hesse from 1991-94, and, beginning in 1998, the leading figure in Germany’s so-called “Red-Green” coalition government, for which he served Gerhard Schröder as foreign minister. Kundnani’s book is, in part, an attempt to explain how Fischer managed to break free from the pathologies of the German Left to become one of the more respected dignitaries in recent German political history. But it is also, more importantly, an attempt to explain how Germany’s postwar generation struggled to overcome the ghosts of the Nazi past. It succeeds at both tasks.

The young German radicals were in some ways no different from the student agitators in other parts of Europe and North America. They protested against authoritarianism and repression, rioted against the police, bemoaned capitalism, inveighed against the war in Vietnam. But in one crucial respect they were different: their parents belonged to the generation that reached adulthood during the Third Reich. Some had held positions in the regime, as judges, educators, lawyers, administrators. Others had been soldiers, “simply following orders.” Others had remained silent bystanders. But very few were willing to speak about their past. Instead, postwar Germans tried to imagine that the brutality was entirely behind them, that 1945 was a Stunde Null, or “zero hour.” West Germany’s first chancellor, the Christian Democratic Konrad Adenauer, presided over the fourteen years of Germany’s “economic miracle” and helped to forge his country’s Westbindung, its financial and military bond to NATO and the West. In an atmosphere of muscular growth, conformity was in fashion while the notion of “working through the past” remained little more than a dutiful slogan.