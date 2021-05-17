Mission to China

Ziegler said afterward that the Monday welcome "was exactly what we expected." The waiting reporters more or less expected it, too, having learned (for example) that the diplomats who represent 66 governments which recognize the People's Republic had been told on Friday, after persistent and often plaintive inquiries, that they would not be permitted to attend the President's arrival. It was an eerie welcome, all the same. No casual onlookers of any nationality were admitted to the airport. In a typical and previously agreed piece of reticence, neither Chinese .nor American officials would identify the Chinese greeters until they appeared, minutes before the President's jet landed and taxied up to the terminal. Just before that happened, the United States and Chinese flags were run up two flagpoles. Fifteen other poles remained naked. Premier Chou En-lai, placid and erect and unsmiling in a grey overcoat over a dark suit, marched onto the tarmac at the last moment, at the head of 17 senior officials and a separate party of 25 junior dignitaries. A People's Liberation Army honor guard, some 500 men in khaki and blue, precisely the same height and impressively drilled, and a PLA band were in place when the presidential plane door opened and the Nixons stepped onto the ramp. Mrs. Nixon's right hand rose in a short and tentative wave, then dropped. For the first time in more than three years that I have watched him leave his plane, the President kept his hands down and still. Within five minutes it was all over - the subdued greetings at the foot of the ramp, the playing of the national anthems, the march past the honor guard, and the departure in black Chinese limousines and the smaller grey sedans.

Once in Peking, down Chang an jie Avenue past Tienanmen Square to the compound of government guest houses where the Nixon party was put up, the only onlookers were people who had been forbidden by the police to cross or traverse the avenue. Half a million people had been summoned to the square to greet Emperor Haile Selassie of Ethiopia, a comparable throng to honor President Ceasescu of Romania. As foreign ministry functionaries and the interpreters assigned to the American reporters kept saying, it was proper, polite and appropriate - all, they said, that the chief of a government that didn't recognize the People's Republic could expect and, the available American officials said, in fact did expect. That was true enough. But an event soon to be known confirmed an impression that I had brought to Peking from Washington. The impression was that the Peking leaders wanted this visit and wanted the world to believe that Mr. Nixon wanted it more than they did. "He wanted to come so we invited him," Chou told interviewers last summer. This version was privately resented and quietly countered at the White House, but not so audibly or in such a way as to irritate Chou and Mao.

The confirming event was Chairman Mao's meeting in secret on Monday afternoon, in his yellow-roofed and modest home in a corner of the old Forbidden City, with Mr. Nixon before the President got down to serious talk with Premier Chou. The President knew before he left Washington that he would meet and confer with Mao, but he indicated during his flight from Washington that he didn't count on it happening so early in the visit. The fact that it did was supremely important to the visitor and his hosts, because it was a signal to the people of China that the anti-American signs which still graced the walls on Tienanmen Square no longer meant much. There was sure to be at least one more meeting with Mao; Chou implied the certainty when he said not long ago that the results and significance of the Nixon visit would not be known until the President had his "final talk with Chairman Mao."

The crowded Monday ended with Premier Chou's obligatory dinner for the President and his party. It was a sumptuous affair in the monumental Great Hall of the People, one of 10 huge buildings constructed in 1958 and 1959 in celebration of the Republic's 10th anniversary. President Nixon at table with Premier Chou and officials of the People's Republic under the American and Communist Chinese flags and in world view by way of television, was the stuff of dreams.