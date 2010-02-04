In the last week and a half, Obama has rediscovered his voice on health care--telling audiences he is determined to achieve comprehensive reform, not some piecemeal version, and that he is willing to fight for it. And, administration officials say, the sentiments are genuine. Obama has instructed his staff not to abandon the pursuit of a full reform package, even though, it seems, that's what some advisers would prefer--and even though the Democrats no longer have the sixty votes necessary to break Republican filibusters in the Senate.

But rhetoric alone won't get the job done. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has said her chamber won't vote for the Senate bill, as written, until the Senate passes modifications to that bill--something the Senate would have to do through the budget reconciliation process, in which Republicans couldn't block a vote from taking place. The modifications the House has in mind include more money for affordability protections and the elimination of a tax on expensive health benefits.

Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, naturally, wants the House to vote for the full Senate bill first. And while he's said he thinks amending the bill in reconciliation makes sense, he wants the bill to be as small--and easy to pass--as possible. He also wants to keep the benefits tax, or some version of it.

In both cases, the leaders are basing their positions in part on what their caucus members are saying to them. Most progressives don't like the benefits tax. Most moderates don't like the alternatives--some combination of taxes on the rich and cuts to industry--and don't like the high price tag in general. Members of all ideologies are worried that passing a bill in reconciliation would drag out this politically debilitating debate longer--while giving critics more reason to think the bill is full of unsavory backroom deals.