Jonathan Chait parses Obama's statements last night and sees an emerging game plan. A key element is Obama's determination to reach out to the Republicans one last time before pushing ahead.

I don't have a huge problem with that. The Democrats have repeatedly reached out to the Republicans and the Republicans have repeatedly rebuffed those efforts. The bill before Congress is a true compromise between left and right, one that strongly resembles the bipartisan blueprint two former Republican Senate Majority Leaders--Howard Baker and Bob Dole--helped draft and then endorsed last year.

But the American people don't seem to grasp that it's the Republicans who refuse to be part of the conversation. If holding another meeting with them, on C-Span, would help change that perception--while emboldening nervous Democrats in Congress--I'm all for it.

And I wouldn't stop there. I'm no communications specialist. But if Obama is serious about gearing up for one more big push on health care, it seems to me, he should directly address the people who distrust him most: Conservatives and independents.