President Obama’s pledge to cap domestic non-defense spending in the FY 2011 budget did not mandate an across-the-board freeze, and nowhere is that fact more welcome than in the area of innovation investments. In lean times the new budget strongly favors basic science and applied research. Because it does, the budget represents an important step toward delivering on Obama’s signal commitment last spring to boost U.S. public and private R&D to 3 percent of gross domestic product and so recoup the sort of investment that made America the original innovation nation.

To be sure, the budget’s top-line R&D numbers do not inspire. Overall, the 2011 request provides for only a scant 0.2 percent increase in R&D efforts over FY 2010. However, because the new outline trims defense-related research, the document manages to propose a major 6.4 percent increase in civilian R&D that would boost that activity by another $3.7 billion to reach $61.6 billion. Thanks to that boost, the 2011 request at once expands support for R&D in the short run but also continues the Obama administration’s promise to double the funding for the nation’s three most crucial basic research agencies: the National Science Foundation (NSF); the Commerce Department’s National Institutes of Standards and Technology (NIST); and the Department of Energy’s Office of Science.

All three key agencies will see important gains.

An 8 percent increase in the requested NSF budget will maintain its doubling trajectory and expand the foundation’s support of basic science and the training of scientists.