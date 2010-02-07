President Obama is making good on his pledge, first put forth in the State of the Union, to reach out to Republicans on health care reform.

In a CBS News interview with Katie Couric that just aired, Obama announced that he's inviting Republican leaders to the White House this week to put their ideas on the table--and then holding a public forum to discuss them.

White House officials say the forum will be February 25. The meeting will be open press, with C-Span (and, I presume, other networks) televising the whole thing. The likely setting will be Blair House, across the street from the White House.

A White House official, speaking on background, stressed that the meeting in no way signals a retreat from Obama's commitment to push ahead with comprehensive health care reform. He's interested in hearing out Republican ideas, the official said, but when the discussion is done he wants to see a bill move forward--and pass.