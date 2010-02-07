Just saw an ad where these astronomers notice an asteroid that's going to destroy the earth, so they pull out some packs of Bud Light and start having a wild party. I get the idea of a bacchanalia when your demise seems imminent. But if you were going to do that, and you were going to drink a cheap beer, wouldn't you go with a regular beer at that point? It doesn't seem like the time to worry about calories.

Update: Wow, now two straight ads thematically centered around men who wear only underparts.