As I said before, President Obama's bipartisan health care panel, which he unveiled yesterday, serves two basic purposes. The first is to expose the GOP as lacking any feasible solutions to the problems of access and cost control. The second is to help answer the "backroom deal" perception. An example of this perception comes from Politico:

Perhaps more interesting was the discussion about whether Dems should try to pass reform using reconciliation. There is a concern that the maneuver will be viewed by the public as an attempt to change the rules mid-game, which could hurt Democrats politically, the source said. And reconciliation would require the same kind of dealmaking that Democrats used to pass the Senate bill -- deals like the so-called Cornhusker Kickback that further soured the public on reform. It's a concern that moderate Democrats have expressed for weeks, especially as many Americans view the Massachusetts election as a repudiation of health reform.

Of course, none of these concerns make any sense. First, reconciliation isn't "changing the rules," it's using a thirty year-old rule, the provision of which was put in place specifically for health care last year. Second, yes, it will require "dealmaking," but all legislation involves dealmaking. That's not a reason to abandon reconciliation, it's a reason to abandon passing any law. As to whether reconciliation will involve grubby parochial deals like the Nebraska handout -- well, the easy answer for that is don't include any more of those handouts. The good news is that reconciliation makes it easier to avoid that sort of thing, since it avoids the 60 vote requirement that lets every Democratic Senator demand a king's ransom.