The Hill reports,"House Democrats say leadership has their work cut out in convincing the public to support a tax increase on those making more than $250,000."

Really? Three-quarters of Americans favor raising taxes on Americans who earn more than $250,000 a year. Higher taxes on the rich is among the most durably popular elements of the liberal policy agenda. Pretty much any way you phrase it, Americans want to sock it to the rich. Americans want to tax the rich to pay for health care reform. They think upper-income earners are paying too little:

File all this away for the next time Republicans win power. They'll claim it's a mandate to implement their agenda, will will consist primarily or entirely of upper-income tax cuts. But that is not going to be what people really want.