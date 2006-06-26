It's hard to fault Murtha for acting on his obviously sincere belief that the Iraq war is a debacle. As Murtha put it on MSNBC this week: "I think it's absolutely imperative--there's no more important issue to this country than the war. That's why I got involved in the majority leader's race."

Still, the now-suspended campaign is a reminder that Jack Murtha has always been an unlikely liberal hero. A plain-spoken, blue-collar "hawk" who supports big military budgets and voted for both Gulf wars, Murtha stepped out of character last November when he delivered a heart-rending speech about his visits with wounded troops at Walter Reed Army Medical Center, declared the war unwinnable, and called for a swift withdrawal of U.S. troops. The resulting explosion of publicity completely reinvented his political image. For most of his 32-year congressional career, Murtha has been known as a behind-the-scenes operator. His entry in the authoritative Almanac of American Politics, written before Murtha began crusading against the war, explains: "He speaks for attribution to few national or local reporters, hardly ever appears on television, and rarely speaks in the House chamber." That has changed drastically: In recent months, Murtha has been a regular fixture on TV talk shows like "Meet the Press" and an icon to the antiwar left--many of them the sort of radical activists who might once have been disgusted by his "pro-military" worldview.

Hoyer--a dapper, backslapping Marylander--has followed an opposite trajectory straight into the crosshairs of angry liberals. Days after Murtha's out-of-Iraq speech last fall, Hoyer responded with a statement warning that a premature withdrawal could result in "disaster." Hoyer has also contended with fury from the left over his pro-business stances, such as support for the Central American Free Trade Agreement and last year's bankruptcy reform bill. Along with his efforts to build ties with K Street lobbyists--ostensibly for the not-absurd purpose of raising more campaign cash for Democrats--Hoyer has been branded "Steny Whore" in some corners of the liberal blogosphere.

But a majority leader has enormous responsibilities over what happens on the House floor--and, in that respect, Murtha should also give liberals pause. It's true that, on economic issues like free trade and bankruptcy, Murtha has taken a more liberal, pro-labor tack than Hoyer. (Both oppose most of the Bush tax cuts.) But Murtha, who represents a culturally conservative steel-and-coal district outside of Pittsburgh, is a Reagan Democrat whose positions on social issues would appall the Burlington City Council. Murtha voted for oil-drilling in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge, for instance. He is a pro-lifer who regularly gets a flat zero rating from NARAL. His grade from the National Rifle Association tends to be an A+, thanks to votes like the one he cast in 2004 against Washington, D.C.'s handgun ban.

Nor does Murtha have a dream CV when it comes to one of the prevailing issues of the day: ethics. A longtime Appropriations Committee baron, Murtha was notorious for his chumminess with defense lobbyists. Last June, the Los Angeles Times reported that a defense appropriations bill Murtha helped to write funneled more than $20 million to at least ten companies represented by the lobbying firm where his brother, Kit, is a senior partner.