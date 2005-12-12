Once upon a time, the Democratic family consisted of two basic types of politicians--those who supported the Iraq war and those who were against it. As the war dragged on and the political climate changed, however, varied new species began to evolve, with all manner of ideas and opinions about the occupation. For months, these different Democratic factions lived more or less in harmony. But Pennsylvania Representative John Murtha's dramatic call last month for a fast U.S. exit from Iraq was like a climate-altering asteroid event. Suddenly, Democrats were forced to articulate their Iraq positions as never before--and they found themselves in the throes of a Darwinian struggle for primacy over their party's identity. Just as animals adapt and change on the craggy rocks of the Galápagos, Democrats are now morphing and grouping on op-ed pages, in think tanks, and on Sunday morning talk shows at a frantic pace.

The most aggressive genus of the Democratic family is the Rapidus Exitus. This is a Democrat whose highest priority is the swift return of our troops. Within the genus, the most common species is the Dovus Withdrawlus--also known as the "Told You So" Democrats. This Democrat usually mistrusts U.S. military power and strongly opposed the war from the start. The Dovus Withdrawlus, which generally springs from urban liberal districts, mostly habitates in the House of Representatives--particularly at meetings of the House's Out of Iraq Caucus, whose 50 or so members include the likes of Maxine Waters, John Conyers, and Dennis Kucinich. These Democrats tend to be fixated on the past, particularly the president's decision to go to war, rather than with the present and future stakes in Iraq. "Success for us is two words: Troops. Home," one of the caucus's co-founders, Lynn Woolsey of California, recently told Roll Call. (Caution: This is a highly confrontational species prone to shouting at adversaries.) Note that some prominent members of this species, fearful of appearing weak to Republican predators and hoping to mate with moderate voters, may appear more supportive of the occupation than they really are. Until her Wednesday afternoon call for rapid withdrawal, Nancy Pelosi was this group's archetype. But Senate Democratic Leader Harry Reid continues to display this behavioral camouflage.

A most curious species mutation in the Rapidus Exitus genus is the Hawkus Withdrawlus. This is a pro-military Democrat who can stomach the bold use of U.S. power and who may even have initially supported the war but who can't bear to see the military ground down in an uncertain mission any longer. Murtha, a former Marine who turned against the occupation after visiting one too many amputees at Walter Reed Army Medical Center, is a perfect specimen. A Hawkus Withdrawlus like Murtha may never be seen co-habitating with a Dovus Withdrawlus like Waters, but the latter may hide behind the former, using him for cover and protection when predators approach.

A new and rapidly multiplying genus is the Bloviatus Gradualmorph--also known colloquially as the "Cut and Stay" Democrats. These often long-winded policy-wonk Democrats have concluded that the occupation is causing more harm than good and that a troop drawdown is a key step toward stability in Iraq. Many of them voted for the 2002 Iraq war resolution but have slowly mutated into a more antiwar form. But they have not developed cut-and-run instincts. Instead, their deeply inbred sense of "responsibility"--particularly among those who roam the august corridors of the Senate and the foreign policy gurus who dwell in dimly lit think-tank offices--leads them to forgo talk of timelines and exit dates for less ambitious calls merely to begin the withdrawal process. A common "Cut and Stay" species is the "I Was Wrong" Democrat--one who voted for the war but has recently proclaimed it to be a mistake, and who releases overpowering atonement pheromones when describing his withdrawal plan. John Edwards spoke for this species in a recent Washington Post op-ed in which he rued his vote for war and called for the "gradual" withdrawal of a "significant" number of troops conditioned on the training of Iraqi security forces. These Democrats have also been seen recently marking their territory at the Council on Foreign Relations (Joe Biden), Northwestern University (Tom Daschle), and the Center for American Progress (Lawrence Korb, who co-authored the Center's recent troop "redeployment" plan).