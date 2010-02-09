Some place in the prints this morning, I saw President Obama characterized as bi-racial. It led me to thinking about the way we read men and women with different proportions of blackness in them. Pretty much up to now, it was the Nuremberg Law model: a little bit of Jewish blood, you're Jewish … a little bit of black blood, you're black.

A few weeks ago, in an extraordinary piece, John McWhorter parsed the meaning of "African-American" and found it utterly useless or, worse yet, a lie. "Black" is less and less a scientific category and becoming less and less a sociological category, as well. But, as a political term, the word has a tonic resilience because there are rewards in the system for those who can or want to rely on them. And, hey, I'm not getting morally huffy. If bankers can arrange for affirmative action, there's no reason that descendants of slaves or people who think they're descendants of slaves should be prevented from sharing in the small potatoes that status provides. Whether there is internal and intrinsic justice in that system is another matter altogether.

In any case, Sheryl Gay Stolberg published an article, "For Obama, Nuance on Race That Invites Questions," in Monday's Times. From the headline, you could discern nothing. But the piece revolved around how their black brother, the president, was treating their problems and their issues. Alas, many of the people referenced by Stolberg wreaked of deceit--which testified to the accuracy of her writing.

The Rev. Al Sharpton is cited--I'd guess at his own suggestion--as "working with Mr. Obama to close the achievement gap in education." What possibly could that phrase mean? Obama is not out of his mind, and neither is Arne Duncan. In any case, Sharpton gave the president a pass: "[He] says the president is smart not to ballyhoo 'a black agenda'." Sharpton is now a heretic to his own beliefs. Of course, he is also a charlatan and a crook.