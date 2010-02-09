So how would Republicans respond to President Obama's invitation to a bipartisan meeting on health care? Consider the first paragraph of this new letter from House Republican leaders John Boehner and Eric Cantor:

We welcome President Obama's announcement of forthcoming bipartisan health care talks. In fact, you may remember that last May, Republicans asked President Obama to hold bipartisan discussions on health care in an attempt to find common ground, but he declined and instead chose to work with only Democrats.

Yes, I do remember Republicans asking for bipartisan talks. I also remember Obama and the Democrats holding them, over and over again, in what became an excruciating summer of futility.

Here, for example, is the Washington Post's account of a meeting Obama held with the Gang of Six on August 6: