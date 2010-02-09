CNN's Sanjay Gupta is staring a series called "Health Care Simplified" and invited me to be a guest on the first installment, which ran over the weekend. The other participant was Darshak Sanghavi, who is a frequent writer on medical issues and chief of pediatric cardiology at the University of Massachusetts.

Like me, Sanghavi supports the bills moving through Congress, albeit with reservations. For next week's segment, Gupta has said, he'll interview two relative skeptics.

About eight minutes of the discussion ran on air, which is a veritable eternity for cable news. You can watch the first part above, the second part below.