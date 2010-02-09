The man behind the most shamelessly conservative Super Bowl ad of the year.

If you watched the Super Bowl on Sunday, you may have noticed a welcome interruption to the endless string of Bud Light and Doritos ads. Wedged between these paeans to beer and chips was a seemingly harmless commercial featuring cute elementary schoolers with their hands on the chests, pledging allegiance. But the ad soon turned a little darker: Instead of reciting the words that were drilled into all young children’s minds, they pledged their allegiance to the national debt and to China. In an odd twist, the girl pictured at the end looked conspicuously like Sasha Obama.

The 30-second spot that ran in the DC area, and supposedly cost over $100,000 to air during the big game, is part of a larger campaign run by the Employment Policies Institute. EPI, founded in 1991, is a “non-profit research organization dedicated to studying public policy issues surrounding employment growth.” EPI’s website doesn’t offer much else besides links to editorials that attack the minimum wage, research papers that do the same, and other articles that assault health care reform. (In November, the group launched a $10 million campaign against health care reform.) All of which might make it a fairly run-of-the-mill, if very well funded, right-wing hack shop. What sets EPI apart, though, is its president: Rick Berman.

Berman, a lawyer-lobbyist who has been dubbed “Dr. Evil,” is the real-life version of Aaron Eckhart’s character in Thank You For Smoking. Over the years, he has set up a series of non-profits that have crusaded against organizations such as Mothers Against Drunk Driving and PETA, and legislation like the Employee Free Choice Act. His groups have tried to debunk the “myths” that mercury in fish poses serious health risks, and those regarding the danger of sugar alternatives such as high-fructose corn syrup.* At the behest of the various unnamed persons and industries that fund him, Berman is apparently trying to dismantle even the most commonsensical aspects ofthe nanny state. “He’d have no restrictions on tobacco advertising, junk foods galore in schools. No minimum wage. He wants to leave corporate America unfettered of any regulations that protect the public's health," explained Dr. Michael Jacobson, who heads the Center for Science in the Public Interest, on “60 Minutes” in 2007. Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington has actually set up a whole site to expose the numerous projects of the self-proclaimed “consumer advocate.”

Defeat the Debt is just another project of Berman’s that essentially employs scare tactics (and some nifty cartoons) in order to educate “Americans about the size, scope, and consequences of our rapidly escalating debt.” Its website features a constantly updating ticker that measures what we owe as a country. In addition to what you saw on Super Bowl Sunday, the campaign has aired this ad across the country and launched a string of print ads, including a Times Square billboard, and has sent about a dozen “destitute Uncle Sams” to various cities “to beg for 12 trillion from taxpayers.” Whatever its mission statement, EPI’s stock in trade is demagoguery disguised as serious policy advocacy.