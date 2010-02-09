It was only natural that the son should have accepted Fascism “as the only natural form of existence,” joining Fascist youth organizations and participating in them whole-heartedly. “I do not remember,” he writes, “either in school or outside one single occasion when I felt uneasy because I was a Jew.” His family assimilated completely, without renouncing its Jewish origins. (An aunt converted to Catholicism on marrying a Gentile; and Segre’s mother, publicly converted much later, lies buried in a convent in Israel.) But for the young Segre, being Jewish only meant that he was freed from attending the otherwise obligatory class in catechism.

About Judaism he asserts knowing little or nothing, though he attended Talmud Torah classes once a week to prepare for his bar mitzvah. His memories include his father reading aloud the story of Jonah on the afternoon of Yom Kippur, and the family eating matzah during Passover (the servants were carefully furnished with bread), and a special cake baked by his maternal grandmother at Purim. There was also an episode in which the family attended Yom Kippur services and his father repulsed intruders into the synagogue by displaying the document revealing his high position in the Fascist party.



Looking back on his past, Segre can only marvel at his own innocence and ignorance. Neither the invasion of Abyssinia nor the Spanish Civil War had the power to penetrate his carefully sheltered and comfortably opulent Italian Fascist world. It was only in 1939, in a Palestinian kibbutz, that he first “heard socialism mentioned as a political reality.” The existence of anti-Semitism was not unknown, of course: a branch of the family lived in Paris, and he heard faint echoes about the Dreyfus affair from his father, but to the carefully coddled young man they “sounded like the deeds of Genghis Khan or Attila.” The anti-Semitic component of German Nazism was openly disapproved of by all of his father’s Fascist friends and his own school comrades.

One can well imagine the consternation in this milieu when anti-Semitic legislation was unexpectedly introduced in Italy in 1938. The Jewish community was in effect excluded from Italian society. Suddenly Jews were strangers in a land which, they had once felt, guaranteed them a security felt nowhere else. Segre’s father had been violently opposed to the idea of Zionism, which he saw as a competing with Italian nationalism. But Segre rudely awakened to political reality, and decided that he wished to immigrate to Palestine. “I thought . . . that the best place to go would be where nobody could reproach me for the crime of having been born a Jew,” he writes. By this time Segre’s father not only consented, he frantically urged his son to quit Italian soil. The money for his trip, to be illegally deposited in an English bank, was arranged through the Fascist party chief in Turin.

Segre’s later chapters, which deal with his bewildering encounter with Israel, are fascinating. They provide an engrossing picture of the ferment, both personal and intellectual, that the hitherto sheltered Italian youth encountered. He struggled to absorb all the astonishingly new ideas being endlessly discussed in streets and cafes. Sleepless nights were spent pondering arguments and disputations, on which agreement was never reached, “on how to defend the Jewish people, how to contribute to the war effort, how to win over capitalists to Marxism, how to deal with the Arabs, how to convert the British to the idea of a Jewish state, how to exploit the need of the Allies for our cooperation, how to create a new type of Jew in Palestine.” These chapters are filled with indelible portraits of the striking and sometimes disturbingly eccentric individuals that crossed young Segre’s path, some of whom had come to Palestine out of idealistic conviction and others only seeking to escape from oppression.