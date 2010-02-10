In the Wall Street Journal today, there's an op-ed by a senior's rights activist:

Don't cut Medicare. The reform bills passed by the House and Senate cut Medicare by approximately $500 billion. This is wrong. There is no question that Medicare is on an unsustainable course; the government has promised far more than it can deliver. But this problem will not be solved by cutting Medicare in order to create new unfunded liabilities for young people.



Oh, wait. That's not a senior's rights activist -- that's Newt Gingrich. The guy who proposed $270 billion in Medicare cuts in order to make room for a tax cut. The guy who said this:

Medicare is also about our children's future. You know why it's important for them? Because if we continued to go down the irresponsible, unorganized, inefficient, bureaucratic waste and fraud filled system, the Health Care Financing Administration, centralized bureaucracy, they would be crushed with taxes. They would be crushed with debt. I'm not going to abandon those children because of a bunch of 30-second commercials that are dishonest demagoguery, and I'm not- [applause]

and this: