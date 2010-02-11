Do voters "welcome" gridlock? Well, by 63%-34% the public believes Congress should keep trying to pass "comprehensive" health care reform. The poll asks, "How often do you think Republicans in the Senate should use their power to block legislation proposed by Obama and the Senate Democrats - almost always, a great deal of the time, just some of the time or rarely?" The first two categories combine for 25%, the last two for 68% -- hardly an endorsement of gridlock. By a nine-point margin, voters think Obama is compromising the right amount, or too much, with Republicans. By a twenty point margin, they think Republicans are doing too little to compromise with Obama.

Now, let's be clear. Public opinion is complicated, and part of the complication is that people want things that can't happen -- a focus on reducing unemployment along with an immediate balanced budget that has no tax hikes on anybody but the rich, a comprehensive health care reform bill with bipartisan support but no revenue mechanisms.

There is also a wave of anger sweeping the country, which honest conservatives will admit owes itself primarily to economic conditions. That wave is going to hurt the party in power. Republicans want desperately to believe that this reflects the public's deep and fundamental agreement with their agenda. There certainly are some ways in which this is true. But it's nowhere near as close to being true as the GOP fantasists claim.