Freedom's faithful are right now assembling in Tehran to mark the revolution that for three decades ate away at the ever-fewer rights that they had. So this is a protest not only against the regime, but against its seizure of power three decades ago. We had always known that there was an enlightened and democratic cohort in Iran. But, for years, it was silenced and, so, remained silent. Still, the boot on the human face can not last forever.

Now we know that this cohort is enormous. One can almost measure how enormous by the diligent cruelty of the ayatollahs and of the street gangs who first conquered the streets for the Muslim clerisy from whom millions of Muslims stood apart and finally rebelled. There have been many apologists for the mullahs, from then-Princeton professor Richard Falk (now chief cook and bottle washer at the U.N. Human Rights Council) to Roger Cohen, who as late as last spring found virtue and decency in the tyranny.

Michael Ledeen, a very learned intelligence analyst on west Asia, has written one of his periodic commentaries about events in Iran. He has his sources. If you wonder why China isn't eager to join in the sanctions against Tehran, you'll find out why in his report...