The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) has done indispensable work over the years in assessing the vast amount of research out there on the Earth's climate system and putting it all together into an accessible summary for policymakers and laypeople. I'd very much recommend the IPCC's Working Group 1 report from 2007 to anyone who wants to delve deeper into the basics of how scientists know that humans are warming the planet.

Still, the panel isn't perfect. Recently, a handful of errors have been uncovered in the IPCC's Working Group II report—which deals with the trickier topic of climate impacts. (We know humans are warming the planet, but there's still an awful lot of uncertainty about precise effects.) On their own, the errors aren't ground-shaking. For instance, one incorrect line stated that Himalayan glaciers could vanish by 2035, whereas more rigorous projections suggest they aren't on pace to vanish until 2305. True, the world's glaciers are still receding, and this fact poses problems for various water supplies, but even so, the Himalayan estimate was neither accurate nor based on peer-reviewed science. (Under IPCC rules, the section dealing with impacts is allowed to cite "gray literature"—i.e., reports that aren't peer-reviewed—which strikes many people as problematic.)

Likewise, another line in the climate-impacts report suggested that 55 percent of the Netherlands is below sea-level, when it turns out the real figure is more like 26 percent (the 55 percent figure had included areas at risk of river flooding). And in another section, the panel appears to have been too bullish on nuclear power, relying on the industry's own figures instead of doing independent estimates. True, these aren't the sort of errors that undermine the broader picture, but they're real mistakes and not good for the panel's overall credibility. Given how vast these reports are, errors will happen, but there has to be a solid process for correcting them swiftly. The IPCC under chairman Rajendra Pachauri (right) has been too slow in some cases to respond, as appears to have been the case with the glacier flap.

Anyway, this has led recently to a number of calls from scientists to reform the IPCC process, and there's a package of essays in the latest issue of the journal Nature with some ideas on that score. The pieces are subscriber-only, but Scientific American's David Biello did a nice job picking out some of the more interesting suggestions: