Where once our nation’s corporations funded new products from research and concept--all the way through to commercialization and sales -- they increasingly “farm out” this work--looking to venture and early stage investors (angel groups) to make the bets--and then buy the companies and products once proven successful. In the tight investment climate of recent years VC firms are focusing more on sure bets, ideas in later stages of development, and early stage capital is increasingly scarce. And what early capital is being spent, is being spent in a few places on the coasts where the best established and bigger VC firms are--missing both the need and opportunity to translate the research and innovation coming out of the Midwest and the rest of our country--into new firms, new jobs and ultimately new manufacturing opportunities (that are now being seized by China).

The nation needs a more aggressive federal policy to aid early stage capital, if we are to aid small business growth with smart, market-oriented solutions.

A way forward is shown by these same Midwestern metro communities, who helped by state governments and philanthropy, aren’t standing still: In St. Louis, the Danforth and McDonnell Foundations have formed two life sciences funds, Vectis I and II, raising hundreds of million dollars. Wisconsin has spent over $200 million for venture investments, and has recently catalyzed a network of angel investors to support early stage capital. In Ohio BioEnterprise-Cleveland--backed by the region’s philanthropies--has raised $880 million to support 90 medical device and health care companies in since 2002. Independent evaluation by SRI Strategies of Ohio’s Third Frontier Initiative , a state-wide VC-building effort, reports for every $1 of state funding, $43 was invested by private investors, delivering 41,000 new jobs and $6.6 billion of new economic activity. In Pittsburgh, InnovationWorks, one of the four regional catalytic enterprises supported by the Pennsylvania’s Ben Franklin program, invested $37 million in 107 technology startups from 1999-2006 and attracted follow-on investments of $440 million.

In my home state of Michigan--desperate to diversify from its auto base--VC firms are growing. Arboretum Ventures just closed on a second $75 million fund to commercialize new medical products; Ann Arbor-based RPM Ventures raised $60 million for promising information technologies emerging from the Michigan research base.