My post on the law and ethics of property rights and shoveled out parking spaces turns out to have stepped into the middle of a long-established and somewhat bitter debate. The orthodox libertarian position is represented by my friend Jesse Walker of Reason, this 2001 paper by Richard Epstein (which I haven't read; apologies if I'm mischaracterizing it), and Fred S. McChesney. Mike Madison at Pittsblog is moderately skeptical of granting property rights to space-diggers. The Chicago Tribune's Eric Zorn has crusaded against property rights for years.

I see weaknesses in both sides of the debate. Zorn, for the skeptics, argues:

What would happen if the city suddenly banned "dibs"? Those who park on the street would still have to dig out their cars. More spaces would come available.

Not necessarily! Some would, because they have no alternative to using their car. I personally, wouldn't -- why spend hours digging out a space only to zip to the supermarket and risk not only having my spot taken, but being trapped with no place to put my car?