President Obama is going to deliver the commencement address at my alma mater, the University of Michigan, on May first. The last sitting president (Bill Clinton did it six years after he left office) to do so was George H.W. Bush in 1991, the end of my freshman year. Embarrassing confession: when the news broke, some students printed up "We've Got Bush" t-shirts, and I bought one as a souvenir. I still have it. The reference is from a scene in the 1984 movie "Revenge of the Nerds":

Looking back, one of the odd things about it was how little animosity existed toward the president. If there was any protest, it was too small for me to have remembered it. Liberals obviously didn't support the first President Bush, but we did not hate him.