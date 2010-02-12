Billy Tauzin announced on Thursday that he is stepping down as leader of PhRMA, the drug industry trade group. And if you're a fan of health care reform, like I am, you're probably not sure whether that's good news or bad news.

Believe it or not, it may be neither--at least based on some very preliminary reporting Thursday evening.

Tauzin, as you may recall, was a central player in the deal PhRMA made with the White House and Senate Finance Chairman Max Baucus last year.* Under the terms of the deal, PhRMA agreed to endorse the Senate's reform framework, including provisions that would, in theory, mean about $80 billion in reduced revenue for the industry. Exactly what the administration and Baucus promised in return remains the subject of some dispute, but both sides have acknowledged that the reformers told the drug industry they'd not be seeking further financial concessions, at least not without consultation.

That deal struck many liberals, including this writer, as overly generous to the industry. But it also bothered critics on the right, including some drug industry executives, who felt it countenanced too much government intervention while poisoning relations with PhRMA's traditional allies in the Republican Party.