Frankly, I cannot grasp what gives the Union the idea that it is a force in the long dispute between Israel and the hapless Palestinians. The fact is that no one has any sway with the Palestinians. The Palestinians are holding out for the most when they'll be fortunate to get a little. This must be apparent to the Europeans. So they are playing games when they demand "this" and "that" and "some more" from Israel. They have played out their trustworthiness to the Jews, and, when I say "they," I do not mean all of the Europeans. Not at all. Great Britain is still, in the end, a friend ... and France, as well. Germany, to be sure. The Netherlands and Denmark also. And, of course, the new striving (and precarious) democracies of Eastern Europe which know the difference between civilization and jihadism, having fought against the other jihad of communism. I'd choose the Czech Republic over socialist Spain in a moment.

One of Spain's self-designated roles in Europe is to hector the rest of the Union to be tough on Israel. After all, it brought itself troubles by looking away from the millions of Middle Eastern, North African and even Pakistani immigrants, legal and illegal, who are now much discontented and who Madrid assumes—altogether without evidence—can be conciliated by an anti-Israel foreign policy. (See Robert Leiken's Foreign Affairs article, "Europe's Angry Muslims.") Here is a country that has two discontented but indigenous minorities--the Basques and the great Catalonians--and it permitted itself waves of new minorities from a culturally remote world to set up tent almost anywhere and everywhere in Spain. While lecturing Israel about the Palestinians, Spain has still not really settled its troubles with Morocco. And, similarly, Portugal, which also has views about Israel and the Palestinians, still owns a living colonialist legacy in southern Africa.

Ireland is a case unto itself. But it has nasty similarities. Read the American Thinker blog, "Ireland and Israel," and a paper from NGO Monitor, "Ireland: Government Funding for Anti-Israel NGOs."

Which brings us to the most relentlessly anti-Israel country in Europe, Sweden. I'll be brief. In mid-summer 2009, Sweden moved in the European Union to pass a resolution recognizing East Jerusalem as the capital of Palestine. No negotiations, no nothing. In fact, this recognition of a capital went altogether without a state.It was just a gesture and a mischievous gesture, at that. Would it just be the main city of the West Bank, the boundaries of which are nowhere near settled? Or would Gaza also be governed from Al Quds? So the Swedish initiative was not only mischievous but frivolous. Finally, most of Europe saw the nonsense in the plan. And defeated it.

And let me just go back to pathetic Greece, which lied to itself about its own finances and now is pleading for the rest of Europe to pick up the bill. Now that Turkey is moving eastward with the Islamic winds, Athens may well find that Israel might be a good friend to have, after all. Greece didn't send an ambassador to Israel until the state was 42 years old.