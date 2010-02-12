Last week we noticed the spread into multiple federal agency budgets of FY 2011 program proposals aimed at supporting regional industry clusters--the geographic concentrations of interconnected firms and supporting organizations that play such an important role in enhancing regional economic performance. Yet that is just one spreading governance "meme" on display in the Obama administration's second budget. Also catching on is another important paradigm: collaborative program delivery.

A defining characteristic of 21st century high-performance governance, the move to “join up” different but related activities reflects the recognition that real world problems are complex and interconnected and require multi-dimensional solutions. However, federal agencies like too many other American organizations have increasingly fallen short of this integrative ideal and succumbed to the inertia of program rigidity, siloed policymaking, and fragmented program delivery. Too often the federal government has failed to consider how its myriad different funding flows and program offerings connect on the ground during implementation at the state, metropolitan, and neighborhood level.

But it seems that with its 2011 budget proposals the Obama administration is attempting to go deeper into joined up governance. In fact, the new budget is really quite striking for the number of times it proposes collaboration, partnership, or the alignment of efforts across different departments and agencies as a strategy for maximizing impact. Whether it be in the realm of economic development, workforce training, or community planning, new and/or expanded ways for federal agencies to work together are breaking out all over the budget:

In sum, while some say collaboration in government--and especially within the federal government--is an unnatural act between rarely consenting parties, the FY 2011 budget makes clear that the Obama administration has sought to unleash the genii of collaborations. With the new budget, multiple agencies have proposed to codify in hard program descriptions and budget numbers the sort of collaboration--at both the broad mission-level as well as in operation--that has been the focus of reportedly more than 100 federal interagency working groups on any number of issues over the last year. Sure, much remains to be seen about how effectively these joined-up initiatives may be implemented and work on the on the ground, but trying to institutionalize them transparently in the budget is clearly a step forward shaping a better performing government.