The Washington Post examines Scott Brown's record in the Massachusetts State House. There's isn't much of one:

"Scott's going from a position in which [he] didn't have much impact," said Michael J. Widmer, president of the Massachusetts Taxpayers Foundation, a nonprofit policy group that often advises the state legislature. Widmer said he had "very little" interaction with Brown, despite his concern about taxes: "In all my years in and around government and politics, this is one of the most breathtaking transformations of role."

Brown was "lucky," in the right place at the right time, to ride into the Senate on a surge of voter restlessness, said state Sen. Mark Montigny, a senior Democrat whose desk was next to Brown's on the chamber floor. They schmoozed over their shared concern about Massachusetts's economy, Montigny said, as well as contracts Brown negotiated for his daughter Ayla's entertainment career after she appeared on "American Idol." Brown was not, Montigny said, "one of the most active bill filers and policy people."

I believe the word you're looking for here is "mimbo."

Brown did leave some clues as to where he'll vote on issues: