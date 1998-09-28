The Selling of the Scandal

Jones, who had worked with the famed Clinton-hater Cliff Jackson in Arkansas during the 1992 presidential campaign, began to fiddle excitedly with his cigar. Page, he noted, had advocated character-building education in schools. He even sang in his church choir. "It's perfect," he said. Well, maybe not perfect. It was not yet clear, after all, that the Clinton scandal had escalated into a "definable" crisis. "We haven't even done a poll yet," said Rex Elsass, one of the consultants. Such a strategy might alienate voters or, worse yet, the National Republican Campaign Committee (NRCC)--the group that determines which candidates are worth funding. The committee had already warned candidates to stay mum, not wanting to risk its eleven-seat majority in the House over an issue most Americans wanted just to go away. In January, GOP pollster Frank Luntz circulated a memo saying, "It would be a grave error to be seen as taking political advantage of such an unfortunate situation." And, until that morning, not a single challenger had broken with this unofficial policy.

"Let's be the skunk at the garden party," Hawke said. Despite fears of reprisals from Washington, they all began to shout out ideas, scribbling them down on a pad: "Christian values," "character counts," and "get picture with Clinton and Etheridge side by side." Now it was Elsass, the skeptic, who urged them on. If we're going to do it, he said, we might as well do it before Clinton testifies and anyone else does it. "Maybe: we'll end up on CNN," he said. It was only then that the candidate walked into the: room and saw everyone smiling. Hawke glanced at his Mickey Mouse watch. "Sorry I'm late," said Page. Hawke grinned. "Let's go get some barbecue." Politics and advertising have always had the slight whiff of the con. "Truth doesn't matter as much as the perception of the truth," Hawke likes to say. In The Selling of the President 1968, Joe McGinniss observed that the American voter demanded the "illusion that the men he chooses to lead him are of finer nature than he." But, even though campaigns have marketed this illusion for more than four decades, the Page ad that came over the fax the very next day was something different. It was no longer the selling of the candidate. Rather, it was the selling of the scandal.

At once nervous and excited by their own audacity, Hawke, Jones, and Page scrutinized each line in the ad: