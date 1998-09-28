"Let's be the skunk at the garden party," Hawke said. Despite fears of reprisals from Washington, they all began to shout out ideas, scribbling them down on a pad: "Christian values," "character counts," and "get picture with Clinton and Etheridge side by side." Now it was Elsass, the skeptic, who urged them on. If we're going to do it, he said, we might as well do it before Clinton testifies and anyone else does it. "Maybe: we'll end up on CNN," he said. It was only then that the candidate walked into the: room and saw everyone smiling. Hawke glanced at his Mickey Mouse watch. "Sorry I'm late," said Page. Hawke grinned. "Let's go get some barbecue." Politics and advertising have always had the slight whiff of the con. "Truth doesn't matter as much as the perception of the truth," Hawke likes to say. In The Selling of the President 1968, Joe McGinniss observed that the American voter demanded the "illusion that the men he chooses to lead him are of finer nature than he." But, even though campaigns have marketed this illusion for more than four decades, the Page ad that came over the fax the very next day was something different. It was no longer the selling of the candidate. Rather, it was the selling of the scandal.

At once nervous and excited by their own audacity, Hawke, Jones, and Page scrutinized each line in the ad:

(Scene starts with slow motion, black-and-white footage of the president.)

Voice over: "His is the most corrupt administration in American history." (Headlines of Clinton scandals. Use the best of the worst.)

"Dishonoring our heritage." (Clinton footage slow motion. Freezes.)

"And who stands with Bill Clinton, even now?" (Photo of Etheridge and Clinton together.)

"Liberal Bob Etheridge." (Same photo. Zoom in on Etheridge. Graphic: "Liberal Bob Etheridge.")

"Etheridge gives Bill Clinton a standing ovation." (Washington Post article highlighted to show "greeted with a standing ovation.… "Pull line in article out to large scope and highlight it over a picture of a smiling Etheridge. Same graphic: "Liberal Bob Etheridge.")

"Applauding Clinton's values, not ours." (Headline from USA Today or other magazine Time/Newsweek … showing Monica Lewinsky and negative headline.)

"What kind of man stands silent while corruption triumphs?" (Simple morph shot of Etheridge changing to Clinton.)

"Who will restore our Christian values?" (Warm shot of a country church at sunset.)

"Senator Dan Page." (Footage of Dan Page. Strong close-up. Graphic: "Conservative Senator Dan Page.")

"Dan Page believes character counts and morality matters." (More footage of Dan and family. Graphic: "Dan Page: Character Counts. ")

"Because we are one nation under God, not men." (Shot of country road and fence at sunset. Graphic: "Conservative Dan Page … Standing Up for Our Values.")

They argued over each word. Jones opposed the phrase "Christian values." "Does that mean we're against Jewish values?" he wondered. Hawke worried that "the most corrupt administration in American history" might be too subjective. And Page didn't like the morphing idea. "I don't want to suggest that Etheridge is Clinton," he said.

Satisfied after several revisions, they sent the copy back to the Strategy Group, where one of the producers later noted: "Anything that uses less words and allows for more image is great with us."

But, when Hawke informed party officials in Washington of his plan, he was chastised so severely he began to question himself. Trying to appease his doubts, he dialed his friend Carter Wrenn, who in 1990 masterminded one of the most infamous and effective TV spots in campaign history: the "white hands" ad for Senator Jesse Helms, which Helms's black opponent labeled racist. "Am I doing the right thing?" Hawke asked. Wrenn said he couldn't figure out why no one had done it yet--which was all Hawke needed to hear.

The candidate, however, still had qualms. A reserved, devout Baptist who had stumbled into politics just a few years earlier and prayed before each meal, Page worried the ads might be unchristian. Several hours before they were to air, he called his preacher at the Central Baptist Church, Tom Wagoner, and read him the script. "I don't want to be assassinating anyone's character," Page said. Wagoner listened quietly. "Sometimes," he explained, "the truth hurts."

The Etheridge camp had expected some sort of negative campaign all along. In a June 5 fundraising letter, the incumbent warned that Page would be ready with attack ads they couldn't even imagine: "No matter what people say, when that mud hits, it sticks." Etheridge knew this as well as anyone. In 1996, he had won in part because of a TV spot that essentially accused his opponent, GOP Representative David Funderburk, of lying about a car accident. While the camera showed black-and-white footage of the stretch of road leading to the crash that injured several people, an announcer intoned: "The congressman says he wasn't driving. But five witnesses say he was … Congressman David Funderburk. Why won't he take responsibility?"

Now Etheridge was faced with something even more stunning: an attack on his character in the form of an attack on someone else's character. "By making my character an issue this way," Etheridge said, "they have shown their own real character." The local papers agreed. In an editorial headlined, "TAKE HIGH ROAD, PLEASE, SENATOR," the Rocky Mount Telegram denounced Page for "running against a soon-to-be lame duck president" rather than his opponent. Other papers noted that the photo of Clinton and Etheridge had originally included five North Carolina law enforcement officers and was taken at a ceremony touting legislation that provided police with more bullet-proof vests. The biggest rebuke, however, came from the state and national Republican parties, which publicly derided the ads and, according to Hawke, even broke off a previously scheduled fund-raising planning session. "This is not the time for us to be taking partisan benefit from this," the Republican National Committee's communications director, Clifford May, told The Washington Post.

But, within days of the president's testimony and semi-apology, something unanticipated happened: $18,000 flooded into the Page campaign, not including a $5,000 PAC donation from the National Federation of Independent Business. As the first Republican to break his party's silence in a TV spot, Page was soon fielding calls from CNN. And CBS, and ABC, and NBC, and MSNBC, and The New York Times, and The Washington Post. For the first time in his life, the former GOP county chairman appeared on national television, doing an interview with Chris Matthews on CNBC's "Hardball." With the new money, the campaign at last commissioned a poll: 46 percent of the voters were so upset by the scandal that they were "extremely" or "very likely" to use their congressional votes to send the president a message. Suddenly, the NRCC, which had only weeks earlier derided the ad, boasted to reporters that "Page knows better than anybody in Washington what will work with his voters and district." And the committee announced it was considering expanding its list of top targets to include the once seemingly invulnerable Etheridge. Meanwhile, as media outlets played 'the $30,000 spot over and over for free, other GOP candidates began to seize on the scandal as well. In Alabama, Gil Aust unleashed an even harsher ad; in California, gubernatorial nominee Dan Lungren aired a spot poking fun at the White House. More significantly, the NRCC broke its long silence and launched "Operation Breakout"--a million-dollar advertising drive centered on the very theme from Page's campaign: "Honesty does matter."

When I finally arrived in North Carolina late last week, Page was already preparing his second TV spot. Outside his house in rural Coats, one of the consultants was darting through the yard, issuing orders. "We need one shot by the fence with the kids, one with the family playing in the field, one of the minister by the church, one walking down the street.…"

Page sat under one of the boom mikes. "I'm not very good at this," he said.

"Just relax," said Hawke, powdering his face. "We want to get the essence of Dan Page."

"Do you want his whole body?" asked one of the cameramen.

"Just the shoulders up," said Elsass.

"You have a hair," said Hawke, pointing to an unruly locke on Page's forehead.

Once the cameras were rolling, Elsass began to ask Page about his beliefs and values. Sometimes, Page would stop and stutter, and start again. Finally, Elsass asked him about the scandal. As .Page echoed the slogans from his first script, his voice became louder. "When will Bob Etheridge stand up to Bill Clinton?" he demanded. Hawke clapped his hands. "That's it!" he shouted. "That's it!" It didn't seem to matter that his candidate still lagged far behind his opponent. The ads were no longer just about the Second District or Dan Page or Bob Etheridge. "This whole thing," said Hawke, "has gone national."