One must always avoid the temptation to view the Constitution as consisting solely of what has gained the attention of the judiciary. And yet we tend to ignore what is never litigated. Each state, for example, regardless of population, has equal representation in the United States Senate. This fact—coupled with the reality that every member of Congress is elected by a provincial constituency, and therefore has little natural incentive (unless they hope to run someday for the White House) to think in terms of the national good—has larger consequences for the lives of ordinary Americans than the “magnificent generalities,” to use Robert Jackson’s term, that lawyers tend to obsess about. Those “generalities,” precisely because they are subject to endless debate and dependent on electoral results, are given radically shifting meanings over time; but those shifting meanings somehow do not affect our sacred Constitution, which remains unlitigated and remarkably static. We continue to wait until January 20 to inaugurate our presidents, but not because this makes sense: we do so because the Twentieth Amendment, while wisely abolishing March 4 as Inauguration Day, unfortunately settled on January 20 instead (a date far closer to March 4 than to Election Day itself). And of course there is our egregious Electoral College, another unlitigated feature of the system.

Now two new books help give us a view of the entire document. They do not ignore the “generalities,” but they discuss the unlitigated portions as well, and thus provide some essential civic education. Students (and scholars) looking for clause-by-clause annotations of the United States Constitution have available the five volume Founders’ Constitution edited by Philip Kurland and Ralph Lerner, which has only historical materials and ends with the Twelfth Amendment, added to the Constitution in 1804; and they have the “Analysis and Interpretation” of the United States Constitution published by the Library of Congress, the last edition of which was published in 2002 (though supplements have been published taking into account cases decided through June, 2008). Given that the 2002 edition alone, without the supplements, is 2,115 pages long, one can be grateful for these two considerably shorter (and portable) annotations of the Constitution. They were composed, respectively, by a leading journalist, Seth Lipsky, and an acclaimed historian of the early American Republic, Jack Rakove.

Each book has its strengths and weaknesses. Rakove’s volume is smaller than Lipsky’s, but it contains a lot of wasted white space because of the decision to publish the Constitution’s text on facing pages opposite the commentary. (To take the most glaring example, the one-line authority given Congress “To borrow Money on the credit of the United States” occupies a full page of its own.) Harvard also chose to include 31 pages of illustrations. Lipsky’s book, by contrast, simply interweaves the Constitution’s text and his commentary. Rakove’s book may be more elegant, but Lipsky’s is more reader-friendly, because of the amount of information (and opinions) that Lipsky is free to provide. Still, Rakove’s inclusion of (and comments on) the Declaration of Independence is useful, and his extensive introduction is especially valuable. Rakove is one of the most gifted writers among contemporary American historians, and he provides an illuminating overview of the political history that generated both the Declaration in 1776 and then, only eleven years later (following the failure of our first constitution, the Articles of Confederation) the Constitution that was drafted in Philadelphia.

Inevitably, one will prefer either Rakove’s or Lipsky’s specific annotations. Rakove, for example, is better on Congress’s power to declare war, while Lipsky is better on Congress’s power to pass “an uniform Rule of Naturalization.” Readers will more often learn new things from Lipsky. Although I have been teaching the American Constitution for more than three decades, I had never really pondered the grant to Congress of the power “To provide for the Punishment of counterfeiting the Securities and current Coin of the United States” (emphasis added). Lipsky informs me that “current Coin” referred to the fact that Mexican dollars were in common circulation. Indeed, only in 1857, in an Act Relating to Foreign Coins, did Congress explicitly reject the use of “foreign gold and silver coins” as “a legal tender in payment for debts.”