The right-wing group "Committee for Truth In Politics" seems to have taken the advice of the postmodernist Frank Luntz, and cast new regulations on Wall Street, which Wall Street is furiously attempting to kill, as a giant favor to Wall Street. Check it out:

Factcheck.org debunks the claim that the financial regulation bill contains some new bailout fund. "The Committee for Truth in Politics" refuses to disclose its sources of funding, and I wouldn't bet against them being financed by the financial industry. There's just some diabolical genius involved in casting opponents of Wall Street as its courtiers and vice versa. The best comparison I can think of is a famous ad for Sideshow Bob's mayoral candidacy: