Wance oppon a time was leeving in de Halps Montains in Tsweetzerland a man from de name from Weeliam Tell—wot he was a champeen hotcher witt de bow wit de harrow—mmm, sotch a moxman witt a shop-shooter wot he was—batter ivvin from Babe Root.” Having trouble understanding these sentences? Wondering whether the typography has run amuck? Or whether what you see before you is a brand new language, a secret code cooked up by children to keep their parents at bay? Could this be Rybernian, the language spoken exclusively by Leonard Bernstein and his siblings well into their adulthood? Actually, it’s Milt Gross-sprakh, the made-up vernacular of the celebrated cartoonist and columnist whose singular books Nize Baby and Is Diss A System? were heralded by Americans of the 1920s as “one of the most distinctive and promising contributions to American humor of recent years.”

Moving from the vaudeville stage of the early twentieth century where dialect jokes were all the rage to the flat plane of the printed page, Gross put the linguistic exertions of Jewish immigrants at the center of his fictional universe. In it, Mrs. Feitlebaum, her hapless husband Mowriss and her nosey neighbor Mrs. Yifnif held forth on the issues of the day in a distinctive patois, yoo-hooing through a tenement airshaft that was their conduit to the outside world and to one another. Weird and funny in all the right places, even downright transgressive at times, Gross’s language imported the sounds and syntax of Yiddish into spoken English. The result was not quite English and not quite Yiddish either, but Yinglish—an often unintentionally hilarious mixture of familiar Yiddish and unfamiliar English. To get the full measure of Gross’s characters and their antics, let alone their awkward embrace of America, you didn’t so much read as read out loud. Aurality was the name of the game.

An acquired taste, to be sure, the language that Gross both recorded and concocted was wildly popular among those who prided themselves on both their linguistic sophistication and their receptivity to popular culture. H. L. Mencken, not known for being terribly sympathetic to things Jewish, thought that Gross’s contributions were a real boon to American slang. Meanwhile, R. Littell, writing in the pages of this magazine, fulsomely complimented Gross for his “endless and extraordinary ingenuity in caricaturing human speech.” Even Lionel Trilling, I’m told, had a copy of Nize Baby in his library. Milt Gross had lots of fans in high places.

Still, not everyone embraced Gross’s cast of characters and the distinctive way they spun a sentence. American Jewry’s cultural custodians, for their part, shuddered at every “wot,” “dot,” and “diss.” Fearful lest immigrant accents and misplaced modifiers got in the way of and clogged the process of Americanization, they saw nothing funny in Gross’s mangled use of English and his equally mangled use of Yiddish. From where they sat, speech was no laughing matter.