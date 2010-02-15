Last May, however, Cooper said he wouldn't run--and that left former state senator Cal Cunningham and secretary of state Elaine Marshall as the two leading contenders in the Democratic primary. (Other contenders include Ken Lewis, a local attorney, and Marcus Williams, who ran for the Democratic nomination back in 2008.) Despite her statewide office, Marshall is running as the outsider; the Democratic establishment is backing Cunningham, who hasn’t held elected office since his single term as a state senator, which he won back in 2000. Seventy-five percent of voters recently polled remain undecided about whom to vote for this May. And, even with his relatively low approval ratings, Burr is outpolling Cunningham by 16 points and Marshall by 10 points in hypothetical match-ups, according to Rasmussen. Burr also has $4.3 million in the bank, while his Democratic opponents have yet to hit the million-dollar mark (although Cunningham did raise $320,000 in his first month in the race).

FLORIDA: Alex Sink

The Republican Senate primary, where Marco Rubio, a darling of the Tea Party movement, is squaring off with embattled Governor Charlie Crist, has sucked up so much media attention that it’s easy to forget the winner will actually have an opponent in the general. But, before the Democrats chose U.S. Representative Kendrick Meek as their best bet, state CFO Alex Sink was at the top of their hopeful list.

When she decided not to run in January 2009, TalkingPointsMemo said Sink "would have started out as the immediate frontrunner [in the primary] and probably a slight favorite for the general election, too." A moderate with business experience, Sink had already gained recognition--and positive press coverage--for winning a statewide election in her first run for office and, soon after, for clashing with Crist on several high-profile political issues. But, instead of aiming for the Senate, she's running for governor--and trailing her Republican opponent by 11 points. As for Meek, in addition to getting lost amid the national coverage of the Republican fight, he's losing in hypothetical match-ups with both GOP candidates. According to Rasmussen, Rubio is outpolling Meek by 17 points, while Crist has a 15 point lead.

SOUTH DAKOTA: Stephanie Herseth Sandlin

Could any Democrat give incumbent Republican Senator John Thune, who's been mentioned as a possible 2012 presidential nominee, a run for his money? Perhaps not--but a tough reelection bid this year could clip his wings a bit. Last summer, the Democrats were pushing U.S. Representative Stephanie Herseth Sandlin to challenge the chiseled, camera-ready conservative. But, in July, she declined to run. (Herseth Sandlin also decided not to run for governor, seemingly content with her House seat.) Her decision prompted The Hill to say that Thune had "dodged a bullet.”

That might be putting it lightly. As of last week, the Democrats had yet to mount any challenger against Thune. "We're out there and we're talking to people. We're not closing any doors at all," Erin McCarrick, executive director of the state's Democratic party, told The Sioux City Journal in January. And Thune isn't closing any doors either: He's already raised $6 million for his reelection bid.

Seyward Darby is assistant managing editor of The New Republic.

