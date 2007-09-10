The argument they came up with, and have sold with some success, is that the private program disproportionately caters to minorities. This boondoggle rationale was no more persuasive than the others. First of all, it isn't true: As a report by the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities discovered, minorities are actually a bit less likely to use Medicare Advantage than the general population. Second of all, even if it were true, why would it make sense for the government to spend more money to enroll minorities in a program that works no better than regular Medicare?

These otherwise bewildering episodes come into clearer focus as part of a burgeoning alliance between the CBC and K Street, including business lobbies that are anathema to liberals. Indeed, businesses with the worst reputations among Democrats have had the most to gain from building ties with the Caucus. In recent years, Wal-Mart has "discovered a newfound interest in the Congressional Black Caucus," The Hill reported. As chair Carolyn Cheeks Kilpatrick described the CBC's ties to K Street, "Our outreach effort is vast."

So vast, in fact, that the CBC's outreach to K Street has metastasized into a general opposition to any reforms that limit the influence of money in politics. In addition to opposing campaign finance reform, last spring, many CBC members strongly resisted Democratic legislation to curtail the influence of lobbyists--with Roll Call reporting that the strongest Democratic opposition to the bill came from the CBC and the Blue Dog Coalition, whose members hail mostly from conservative districts. And many in the CBC likewise resisted Speaker Nancy Pelosi's efforts to remove Representative William Jefferson from office after FBI agents discovered $90,000 in alleged bribes inside his freezer.

Perhaps the most telling episode occurred earlier this year, when many CBC members tried to stop Pelosi from limiting committee chairmen to six-year terms. The self-interest angle was clear enough: CBC members tend to come from safe seats and can easily amass longevity. But their opposition to Pelosi again put them in opposition to the long tradition of liberal reform in Congress, which has sought to limit the power of committee chairmen, who are often in hock to narrow interest groups. The CBC is reverting to an older, grubbier tradition of maintaining power through patronage.

In fairness, none of these episodes involve the entire caucus, and many involve just a few members. But the CBC's increasing pro-business tendencies are important for two reasons. First, in a closely divided Congress, even a handful of defections can be crucial. And, second, defections from African American members are more useful than those from conservative Democrats to businesses seeking to moderate their image. As Artur Davis of Alabama--who has admirably resisted many of K Street's entreaties--puts it, "There's a strategic desire by the corporate community to put a different face forward on these issues." It's a deviously effective strategy--liberals are more hesitant to challenge black Democrats because complaints about CBC members cozying up to the business lobby have invariably been met with insinuations of racism.