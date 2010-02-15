Jonathan Cohn, a.k.a Jonathan Not Me, a.k.a. Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf, has been saying for a while the the Obama administration needs to take the lead in forcing the Senate and House to compromise on health care legislation. Today, he notes, they appear to be doing that.

So let's pull back for a moment and consider what this health care summit might accomplish. As I see it, the meeting has two purposes. The first is to answer some of the public concerns about process by showing that the plans result from a rational, deliberative process. Obama plans to lay out his goals -- all of which the public shares -- and make the case for why his plans achieve them, and the Republican plans don't.

Secondly, he wants to expose Republican obstructionism. This aspect entails a mutual kabuki dance. Republicans want to kill Obama's plan. They might be willing to pass a very meager alternative proposal, but substantively they're not willing to take on any of the major problems in the health care system, and politically they don't want Obama to sign anything that would appear to be a major victory. They correctly understand that a major health care defeat would expose Congress as dysfunctional, rip apart the Democratic base, kill Obama's poll numbers, and clear the way for them to take control of Congress.