Wow, first he unleashes a huge oppo hit on potential opponent Dan Coates, then Evan Bayh announces he's retiring. What's the story there? The latest poll had Bayh up twenty points.

Did the Republicans find some skeleton in his closet? Did he get a lucrative K Street deal? Call me a cynic, but it's not normal for ambitious pols like Bayh to suddenly quit in their prime for no reason.

Anyway, chalk up another likely Senate seat for the GOP.