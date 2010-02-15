Rate reviews. While medical inflation is high--9 percent this year, as much as 12 percent in recent years--it’s nowhere near the increases that Anthem Blue Cross is imposing. So there’s a good reason to ask for a justification of those rates , especially when they are above medical inflation.

Both health reform bills provide for rate review mechanisms, forcing health insurers to justify their rate increases to regulators in public. This is not currently the norm in many states, including California: Anthem Blue Cross made the point that they first submitted the rate to our Insurance Commissioner back in November . But, in California, the Department of Insurance’s authority to prevent the rate increase in limited to enforcing a rule that every insurer's medical loss ratio must be at least 70 percent--in other words, that 70 percent of all money coming in must go back out as payment for actual medical care. The Insurance Commissioner is now making a special point of getting an outside actuary to review the case—and Anthem Blue Cross has now agreed to delay the rate increase for two months while that takes place But this back-and-forth, and even the delay, is a reminder that such rigorous review is not common practice.

Giving state or federal regulators the authority to deny unjustified rate increases is a needed next step. And those efforts continue: We’ve had a bill pending in the California legislature, by Assembly Health Committee Chair Dave Jones, that would grant such authority. (Anthem Blue Cross and other insurers, predictably, oppose it). At the federal level, Senator Dianne Feinstein proposed an amendment to the Senate bill that would have strengthened its rate regulation provisions. It didn't pass, but could be revisited later on. But simply enacting the rate review provisions already in the Senate bill would be a good first step.

The group purchasing power of the exchange. The rate hike by Anthem is concentrated in the individual insurance market, where individuals who buy coverage by themselves lack any market power, and are at the mercy of the big insurers like Anthem.

One of the central benefits of the pending health reforms is to provide individuals and small businesses with the benefits of large employers and purchasers of coverage. Individuals would be able to get their coverage through an exchange, which will have the ability to bargain with insurers to assure the quality of the products and a better price, in return for having access to that market. Senator John Kerry was able to get an “active purchaser” amendment in the Senate health reform to allow for this negotiating power, which has shown to yield some savings in the Massachusetts exchange with that purchasing power.