Temporary Help

Our guest-worker problem.

CAMBRIDGE, MASSACHUSETTS--Americans spend a lot of time debating whether to let immigrants into the United States. They don't spend a lot of time debating how. And that's a problem, because while immigration supporters have been congratulating themselves for keeping America's doors open, they've barely noticed that the terms of entry are changing. More and more, immigrants are admitted not as potential citizens but as guest workers (a category Americans think only exists in Europe)--people allowed to work for a certain company for a certain amount of time and then told to go home.

Congress is currently considering three bills to dramatically increase the number of H-1Bs--skilled foreign workers on temporary visas in the United States. Such workers, though often well-paid, are bound to the businesses that brought them over. If they are fired or they quit, they can be immediately deported. Once their jobs end, so do their stays in the United States. They are not full Americans, and they never can be.

Since the terms of their visas encourage H-1Bs to be docile, many big companies like the arrangement. In Workforce magazine, a vice president of an engineering recruiting firm cheerfully called the H-1Bs a "new race of nomads." An editorial in the same publication praised (without irony) their "remarkable loyalty." Politicians on Capitol Hill, led by Republican Senator Spencer Abraham of Michigan and Republican Representative David Dreier of California, have sponsored legislation to increase the number of H-1Bs from 115,000 to 195,000 per year, and President Clinton and House Minority Leader Richard Gephardt support the increase. Until recently, the only opposition came from groups suspicious of immigration in general: the Institute of Electronics and Electrical Engineers (IEEE), the Programmer's Guild, the American Engineering Association, the AFL-CIO (for which H-1Bs are not a priority issue), and the nativist organization fair, which has run ugly ads against Abraham in Michigan impugning his Arab heritage.

But now someone is finally questioning the H-1B increase for the right reasons. On May 1, a group dubbed the Immigration Reform Coalition published an open letter in Roll Call calling on Congress to begin replacing H-1B visas with "conditional green cards" that would allow foreign workers to qualify for citizenship like other immigrants. The letter was organized by Paul Donnelly, who worked on the original Immigration Act of 1990 and on the late Barbara Jordan's Commission on Immigration Reform and who, as immigration consultant for the IEEE, has helped wean the organization from its outright opposition to immigration. The letter was signed by some of the superstars of the new economy, including Linus Torvalds, an H-1B himself and inventor of the Linux operating system; Esther Dyson, chairman of EDventure Holdings; and Steve Wozniak, cofounder of Apple Computer. It was immediately denounced by lobbyists who advocate increasing the H-1B-visa allotment, but they will not be able bury it so easily--in part because the arguments against it are so un-American that they are hard to publicly make.