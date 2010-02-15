It's repeat winner Pete Wehner! I assure you that the staff of Jonathan Chait is scouring the internet daily for non-Wehner applicants. But nobody seems to be able to compete with the master himself, who writes today:

The big difference between now and 1994 is that Democrats have Obama instead of Clinton as the head of their party. And that may turn out to be very bad news for Democrats. The Democratic party is in worse shape now than it was at a comparable period then. The mistrust of government runs deeper. The anti-incumbent tide is stronger. And the public uprising is greater.

The Clinton years — and Bill Clinton’s undeniable political gifts — are looking better and better to Democrats with every passing week.

Democrats indeed have got Obama, and they have Obama’s agenda as well. Could the political millstone be any heavier?

So Wehner's thesis is that mistrust of government runs higher now because the unpopular Obama, rather than the beloved Clinton, is head of the party. First, let's consider Obama's role in fostering public mistrust of government. As it happens, political scientist John Sides has just put together a graph correlating this phenomenon with economic conditions:

Sides writes: