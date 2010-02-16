Add energy research to the list of arenas in which Team Obama has recognized the power of regional economies to deliver innovation as well as economic growth.

On Friday, the Obama administration announced that no less than seven federal agencies were issuing a combined funding opportunity announcement of up to $130 million over five years to turn one of the Department of Energy’s energy innovation hubs into true a regional innovation center.

Centered on the second of DOE’s three energy research hubs, the new Energy Regional Innovation Cluster (E-RIC) initiative is noteworthy because it shows the administration moving to supplement a narrower research and technology program (focused on energy-efficient building design) with a multi-agency array of offerings intended to broaden the effort and embed it in the powerful currents of regional innovation networks. In that fashion, the $22 million to 25 million a year hub effort to develop and commercialize new building efficiency technologies will now be leveraged and better connected because it will be complemented by additional money from the Economic Development Administration, the Department of Commerce’s Manufacturing Extension Partnership, the Small Business Administration, the National Science Foundation, the Department of Labor, and Department of Education--all aimed at accelerating new technologies’ progress into the private economy.

This all-hands-on-deck broadening will be good for energy research and good for national economic discussions.