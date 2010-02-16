When I read that the former Alaska governor objects to a clip in the show "Family Guy," I was prepared to think she's once again being over-sensitive. But, no, this is really disgusting:

In the episode, shown Sunday on Fox, the teenage son Chris Griffin courts a female classmate named Ellen who has Down syndrome. During a date with Chris, Ellen tells him, “My dad’s an accountant and my mom is the former governor of Alaska.” The joke appeared to be a swipe at Ms. Palin, whose son Trig also has Down syndrome.

Clip here: