Evan Bayh quit the Senate in part because he's angry at "left bloggers":

In his two terms in the Senate, Bayh cut a centrist path and worked across party lines, which at times frustrated liberal Democrats.

"He hates the Senate, hates the left bloggers," a friend and longtime adviser to Bayh said. "They are getting their wish, pure Democrats in the minority."

That's just pathetic. I hate a lot of lefty bloggers, too, but I don't let them dictate my career decisions.

It's unbelievable that this guy was once considered presidential timber.