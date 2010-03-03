This bonus season, with encouragement from the White House, Wall Street firms have been paying their employees less in cash and more in stock. The idea is that vast cash bonuses encourage reckless, short-term decisions—while stock awards incentivize long-term planning that creates lasting value.

The practice has set Goldman Sachs bankers howling. “Some employees say the shift could leave them short of cash," the Wall Street Journal reported , "since stock comes with restrictions on how quickly it can be sold. And since many people plan their household budgets around bonus expectations, they may need the cash to cover mortgages, school tuition and other expenses.”

So, do the folks at Goldman Sachs really have a liquidity problem? The base salary of a partner—excluding bonuses or stock awards—hovers around $600,000 a year. What are they blowing all that money on? Below, we've gamed out some of the yearly costs:



