Mitt Romney's book is an attempt to build up some tough guy foreign policy street cred for the GOP primary. Now all that work may be undone:

R epublican politician Mitt Romney was physically threatened by a violent passenger on an Air Canada flight leaving Vancouver this morning.

Mr. Romney, who has been in Vancouver since Friday for the Olympic Winter Games, did not respond to the attack. Instead, he allowed the airline crew to deal with the incident, according to his spokesman Eric Fehrnstrom.

Mr. Romney, 62, and his wife, Ann, were sitting in Row 15 of the economy section of the Embrarer 190 airplane, waiting for the plane to take off when the incident happened.

The man sitting in front of Mr. Romney’s wife dropped his seat back and when Mr. Romney asked him to move it upright for takeoff, the man became “physically violent.” Another report said that the man tried to strike Mr. Romney.

“Gov. Romney did not retaliate,” said Mr. Fehrnstrom.

He didn't retaliate? He just sat there and let other people -- Canadians, no less -- fight his battle for him? I don't see what Republican primary-goer is going to vote for a guy like that. The great Ronald Reagan would have killed the attacker with one punch.